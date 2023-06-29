Doncaster school slammed by parents after boy shaves his head in support of friend, 12, who has relapsed with cancer

Tracy Wilkinson, grandmother of 12-year-old Tommy Wilkinson who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 only to recover and now relapse, contacted the Free Press after she heard one of his friends had been “put in isolation” after shaving all his hair off.

She said: “Tommy has relapsed with cancer after two and half years, one of his friends took himself off and had his head shaved because he didn't want Tommy to feel alone.

"He then went to school and was treated like a criminal and put into isolation because his hair was too short.

Tommy Wilkinson back in 2018

"This poor boy did an amazing, selfless act of kindness for his friend. He should have been praised not punished.”

Many have come out in support of the boy on Facebook, Anna Maughan said: “You what… every parent should ring the school and put a complaint in.”

Sue Couldwell said: “All the boys want to shave their heads see what they have to say then.”

"Disgusting how does a haircut/style affect there learning?” asked Chris Wolsey.

Jane Grainger added: “Tracy words just fail me !!! Shame on the them !! Stand tall and go to the top with this things like this bring your strength out disgusting!! Sending love to you all.”

The Free Press contacted All Saints Academy and a spokesman said: “We at Rossington All Saints and our wider school community are passionate about supporting our young people in their endeavours, including in supporting charitable causes.

“In 2021, 13 students undertook a sponsored head shave in support of a brave member of our school community who had received a potentially life changing diagnosis.

"Over £1300 was raised to support charities which undertake important work in this area to support young people and their families.

“We are working with our student, his family and friends at this difficult time for them.