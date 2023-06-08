News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’

Doncaster school sets up free prom shop for students

Prom night is approaching for Year 11 students across the country, and at one school, they have been shopping for their outfits for free.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

Almost one hundred prom dresses, suits, shoes and jewellery has been donated to Astrea Academy Woodfields, in Doncaster.

The Year 11 Prom is a rite of passage for students right across the country, but it can come at a cost for families, especially this year as the cost-of-living bites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To make sure that all students had the chance to wear a special outfit for the occasion, English teacher Chrissy Andrews reached out to the community and asked for donations.

Most Popular

The response was overwhelming, and the school quickly set up the Woodfields Prom Shop to allow students to browse the huge number of items available.

Freya Winter and Emily Reed, members of the student council at Woodfields, said: "The prom shop was an amazing idea from Mrs Andrews and truly highlights the amount of generosity and care amongst our school community, which is super reassuring as a student.”

Chrissy Andrews, English teacher, at Woodfields said: “Most of us have got special outfits in the wardrobe that we’ve worn once and can’t bear to throw away. It seemed like such a shame for these dresses to go to waste when prom can be so expensive for families. When I reached out to the community to ask for donations, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I was completely overwhelmed with the response.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had several boot loads of donations, and it has been so lovely to see our Year 11s visit the prom shop in school and choose their outfits. There’s already a buzz among Year 10 who are excited to see what’s up for grabs next year.”

You shall go to the ball...You shall go to the ball...
You shall go to the ball...

David Scales, Principal of Woodfields, said: “We are so thankful to everyone who has donated to our prom shop: we’ve been blown away by the number of dresses, in particular, that we’ve received. The excitement among the students has been palpable, and for many of them, it’s made the night that bit more special. We can’t wait to see all of our Year 11s dressed up for prom, and to celebrate their time at secondary school and their hard work over the years.”

Lots of items availableLots of items available
Lots of items available
Related topics:Doncaster