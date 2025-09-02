Doncaster school named best in Yorkshire at awards ceremony

A Doncaster school has been named Secondary School of the Year at a top awards ceremony.

Astrea Academy Woodfields won the Yorkshire crown in the Prestige Awards, with judges recognising the “significant and rapid” progress that the school has made over recent years.

Under the leadership of David Scales, who became principal in 2023, the academy has put a high emphasis on offering students a rich programme of extracurricular activities, such as music lessons and poetry recitals, as well as delivering a rigorous academic curriculum.

Woodfields has seen attendance rates improve and, in May 2024, received an excellent Ofsted report and was rated “good” for the first time in the school’s history.

David Scales with pupils from Astrea Academy Woodfields.

Inspectors said the academy had improved rapidly and noted that the culture within the school had been “transformed”, while the leadership team was praised for having an “incessant focus on improving the quality of education that pupils receive”.

All these improvements have led to Woodfields being recognised by the Prestige Awards, which seek to celebrate the success of those businesses, individuals and education establishments which offer outstanding services.

David Scales said: “We are overjoyed to win the Secondary School of the Year Award 2025/26, recognising our hard work to turn our academy around, and would like to thank the Prestige Awards.

“At Woodfields, we believe all young people deserve an excellent education and our staff are fully committed to creating a positive atmosphere where we can improve outcomes for every child, regardless of their background or abilities.

“We are very proud of our achievements here at Woodfields and will continue to ensure that we provide an inclusive, aspirational and academic education for all students.”

The school came in for criticism from parents and pupils over its strict rules and last year, police had to be called in to break up a demonstration after a war of words broke out.

And in 2024, the Balby school was accused of “snooping” on absent pupils – by monitoring familes’ bins, cars and post to crack down on absences.

Placard waving parents gathered outside the school, calling for Mr Scales to step down, likening his leadership to a “Nazi regime.”