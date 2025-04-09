Doncaster school going from strength to strength, say Ofsted after latest visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster school is going from strength to strength, Ofsted inspectors have said following the latest visit.

Edlington Victoria Academy is celebrating a glowing report that confirms the school has made significant strides forward, with inspectors praising its exceptional academic standards, outstanding pupil behaviour, and inspirational leadership.

Following a two-day inspection in February 2025, Ofsted concluded that the academy’s work has “improved significantly across all areas since the previous inspection,” triggering a full graded inspection in the near future.

The academy was previously graded as ‘good’ in January 2020.

In their report, inspectors described the academy as a place where ‘pupils, including children in the early years, experience a curriculum that is ambitious and skilfully taught’ and ‘leaders are committed to providing pupils in this community with an education that improves their life chances’.

From the early years upwards, pupils develop a “deep well of knowledge, skills and values” that prepares them superbly for secondary education and beyond.

Emily Clark, Executive Principal, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the immense dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of our families. This report reflects a community working together to transform lives through education.”

Inspectors were particularly impressed by the academy’s ambitious curriculum, skilled teaching, and “relentless focus on reading.”

Pupils were found to be highly respectful, motivated, and proud of their learning. Staff were praised for creating an environment of consistency and care, where “wonderful walking” and “marvellous manners” are simply part of daily life.

The report also highlighted the school’s exceptional attendance culture, its strong pastoral care, and the way pupils are taught to understand the world around them – from protected characteristics to community service and career aspirations.

Beryce Nixon OBE, CEO of Exceed Learning Partnership, said “Edlington Victoria Academy is a shining example of what can be achieved when a school is driven by ambition, equity, and integrity. The transformation since the last inspection is remarkable, and this outcome is richly deserved.”

"As the academy prepares for its next graded inspection, there is a clear sense of pride in what has been achieved – and confidence in what is still to come.”