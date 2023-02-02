Doncaster School for the Deaf school scoops pioneering mental health award

The school, based on Leger Way, Doncaster, has been awarded the bronze standard for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

Jane Goodman, headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf, said: “We are really pleased to have achieved this bronze award for Mental Health in Schools.

“We have worked hard to develop our mental health and wellbeing strategies, structures, and practices. Our recent staff surveys evidenced that our team feel supported and welcomed the signposting in place for anyone with mental health or wellbeing issues.

“It was great to see the report recognise ‘the strength of communication that exists in the school and sits at the heart of the mental health and wellbeing of all stakeholders.’

“Schools have a very important role to play in helping staff and pupils to focus on their Mental Health and wellbeing and we will continue to work to ensure that they sit at the heart of what we do at Doncaster School for the Deaf.”

The award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead.

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools aims to strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change at all levels of the UK's education system, improving students’ outcomes and life chances.

The school’s report stated that ‘The School Mental Health Lead team demonstrated how the school’s own ethos and values are strongly aligned to those of the Mental Health Award competencies.’

Rachel C. Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “The achievement of the Mental Health award is a demonstration of the school's significant commitment to improving children's and staff’s mental health and wellbeing.

“It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential. This award is one that all staff can be truly proud of.”