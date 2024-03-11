Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Y7-9 at Doncaster School for the Deaf, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, will be taking part in the online event along with St Roch’s Secondary School in Glasgow, Heathlands School in St Albans and the Royal School for the Deaf in Derby to explore the wonders of science in British Sign Language (BSL)

During the event there will be online BSL sessions from leading deaf science teachers, practical activities for the young people to take part in and the event will culminate with an opportunity for pupils from all the schools to showcase their own science projects.

At the end of the showcase, there will be live Q&A with Dr Audrey Cameron, who has been profoundly deaf from birth and gained her chemistry degree at Paisley University before going to the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow to do her PhD.

Doncaster School for the Deaf Y8 pupils, Oliver Hansford and Finley Olson, with their exciting science project which they will showcase in a special online event to explore the wonders of science in British Sign Language as part of British Science Week.

She also manages the Scottish Sensory Centre's BSL Glossary project, a collaborative effort with a team of 36 deaf scientists, educators working with deaf children and BSL sign linguists since 2007. This project has compiled over 3,000 signs for STEM with BSL definitions and examples.

Rebecah Taylor, teacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf, said: “I have been working with the Scottish Sensory Centre on BSL for a while now and when this science week initiative for BSL was discussed, it was immediately something that really excited me, and I knew our children would be interested in too. It’s great to be working with the other schools as well as leading deaf science teachers and scientists such as Dr Cameron who really is a shining light in her field as well as being such a strong advocate for BSL and deaf education.

“Our children are thrilled to be involved and can’t wait to showcase the science projects they have been working on during the online event.”