Doncaster school children complete a Race for Life and raise more than £1,000 for charity

Children from Sandringham Primary School took part in the event and have raised a massive £1648!

Vice Principal, Emily Smithard, said: “On Thursday, October 7, pupils at Sandringham Primary School took part in a ‘Race for Life’ event at school.

"All pupils took part from Nursery to Year Six.

"Pupils has a marked-out course in which to run or walk around.

"The distance of the course depended on the age of the child.

"Pupils took part in this fun event, while also raising money for a great cause.

"Pupils wore their decorated signs with pride to the event, remembering a family member or loved one.

"The school community joined together and raised £1648 for the cancer research charity.

"A big thank you to everyone for their generous donations.”

1. Run run run Pupils from nursery up to Year Six took part. Photo: Gemma Johnson Photo Sales

2. Obstacle course Children ran around an obstacle course. Photo: Gemma Johnson Photo Sales

3. Running challenge The distance the children ran depended on their age. Photo: Gemma Johnson Photo Sales

4. Active The event was a great way for the kids to stay active. Photo: Gemma Johnson Photo Sales