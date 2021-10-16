The school children raised over £1,600.

Doncaster school children complete a Race for Life and raise more than £1,000 for charity

Pupils from a Doncaster school took part in a Race for Life event and managed to raise £1648.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 6:53 am

Children from Sandringham Primary School took part in the event and have raised a massive £1648!

Vice Principal, Emily Smithard, said: “On Thursday, October 7, pupils at Sandringham Primary School took part in a ‘Race for Life’ event at school.

"All pupils took part from Nursery to Year Six.

"Pupils has a marked-out course in which to run or walk around.

"The distance of the course depended on the age of the child.

"Pupils took part in this fun event, while also raising money for a great cause.

"Pupils wore their decorated signs with pride to the event, remembering a family member or loved one.

"The school community joined together and raised £1648 for the cancer research charity.

"A big thank you to everyone for their generous donations.”

1. Run run run

Pupils from nursery up to Year Six took part.

Photo: Gemma Johnson

2. Obstacle course

Children ran around an obstacle course.

Photo: Gemma Johnson

3. Running challenge

The distance the children ran depended on their age.

Photo: Gemma Johnson

4. Active

The event was a great way for the kids to stay active.

Photo: Gemma Johnson

