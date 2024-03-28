Doncaster pupil’s greetings cards welcome residents to their new neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of a ‘Welcome Home’ campaign, the housebuilder reached out to Serlby Park Academy close to its new development in Harworth, for the help of the school children to design greeting cards to be handed out to new homebuyers.

Local pupil, Zoe Aly Weston (Year 5), was crowned the winner of the competition and has seen her card printed to be delivered to new residents. She has also received a 158-piece art set as a prize so she can continue to express her creative skills.

Kirsty Beard, Class Teacher at Serlby Park Primary Academy, said: “It has been a great experience for our pupils to design artwork for the new residence at Lancaster Gardens and reflect on what they love about their local area. The children produced a range of fantastic and vibrant designs showcasing Harworth and Bircotes. Congratulations to Zoe for designing such a wonderful card.”

The campaign aims to provide a warm welcome to those who have recently moved to the development, whilst also highlighting key information about the local area.

Zoe’s design was a colourful portrayal of local amenities and points of interest including her school and the swimming pool.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “It’s important to us to make new residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we’re thankful to the pupils of Serlby Park Academy for helping us to do just that.

“We hope that when moving into their new home, a welcome from a local school pupil will really put a smile on homeowners’ faces.

“We received a variety of inventive entries as part of the Welcome Home card campaign and it was a difficult task choosing our winner, however we hope this project has inspired the imaginations of all the children involved.”