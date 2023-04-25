Green fingered pupils at a Doncaster school dug deep to help plant 600 trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy programme

Children from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary School in Armthorpe helped create their ‘tiny forest’ with eco councillors helping to dig lots of holes for the trees.

Each class, named after a tree, also planted a tree for their class.

Callum from Year 2 said: “I am proud to be helping the environment and it was great fun too! I loved getting muddy and digging the big holes to help plant the trees.

"I had the best day ever helping to make our very own Special Tiny Forest.”

The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) is a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

