Doncaster pupils dig deep to create ‘tiny forest’

Green fingered pupils at a Doncaster school dug deep to help plant 600 trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy programme

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Children from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary School in Armthorpe helped create their ‘tiny forest’ with eco councillors helping to dig lots of holes for the trees.

Each class, named after a tree, also planted a tree for their class.

Callum from Year 2 said: “I am proud to be helping the environment and it was great fun too! I loved getting muddy and digging the big holes to help plant the trees.

"I had the best day ever helping to make our very own Special Tiny Forest.”

The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) is a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

Pupils enjoyed creating a 'tiny forest' as part of The Queen's Green Canopy

Teamwork

Pupils enjoyed creating a 'tiny forest' as part of The Queen's Green Canopy

Children break the ground ready to get planting

Dig deep

Children break the ground ready to get planting

Eco Councillors worked as a team to create the 'tiny forest'

Eco Councillors

Eco Councillors worked as a team to create the 'tiny forest'

Children embraced the challenge to help plant 600 trees

Green fingered

Children embraced the challenge to help plant 600 trees

