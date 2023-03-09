Recently Tranmoor Primary School joined forces with Armthorpe Welfare Bowling Club to organise a competition to design a new club crest.

Last week members of the club attended a special assembly and presentation for the competition winner, Esmé Dixon.

A spokesman said: “It was a great afternoon with well over 200 kids, teachers and headteacher, Mrs Gibbons.

The presentation and one of the new banners

“We celebrated the amazing achievements of all the kids that were involved and of course our over all winner, Esmé.

“We had a good chat about crown green bowls, had a short Q&A, watched a short video presentation and then awarded Esmé with her prizes!”

Esmé recieved a certificate of achievement, her very own club shirt with her design embroidered, membership to AWBC and finally a Gold Membership Pass to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

They added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody that was involved. We as a club were very impressed with all of the 70+ entries we received.

The new club crest

“A special thank you must go to Emma Hayward for brining Esmé design to life. Emma spent hours sorting the design and then donated her time and didn't take a penny for her work - we are forever grateful!! Another big thanks to Fresh Prints & Embroidery for designing the banners and doing the shirts, they look superb!!“There are two banners now up in the village showcasing the fabulous work that Esmé has done.

"Congratulations once again to Esmé Dixon - your design will be with us forever!”

Esme receives her prize in front of the assembly

Esme with her winning design