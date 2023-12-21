Doncaster primary school raises £700 and has a great run up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A school spokesman said: “On Tuesday morning when the children arrived they had the surprise of their lives, Santa had arrived with his reindeer.

“Santa visited all the children in school and gave them all a selection box provided by Friends of Balby Central. Mrs Cooke and the staff at the school went above and beyond for the children, they all had a fantastic time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad