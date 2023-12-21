Doncaster primary school raises £700 and has a great run up to Christmas
A school spokesman said: “On Tuesday morning when the children arrived they had the surprise of their lives, Santa had arrived with his reindeer.
“Santa visited all the children in school and gave them all a selection box provided by Friends of Balby Central. Mrs Cooke and the staff at the school went above and beyond for the children, they all had a fantastic time.
“Then on Friday we held the draw for our raffle after year 1 & 2 performed their amazing Nativity Play. The children pulled out the winning 27 numbers, where the top prize was a 43" TV generously donated by local company Bagnalls. Every prize was very kindly donated by local companies, overall we raised £700.”