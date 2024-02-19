Doncaster primary school opens community library where both children and parents can borrow books

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Waverley Primary Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, designed the new library to create a space pupils could visit with their families to encourage the whole family to read together.

School leaders were highly praised by Ofsted in its last inspection report for “prioritising reading across the school”, a “consistent approach to the teaching of reading” and “high quality staff training” to help them teach reading,

Each week, one year group will visit the community library with their parents or carers. Their teacher will read aloud to them before they can explore the bookshelves with their parents or carers, choosing a book to take home.

Louise Stanton, Principal of Waverley Academy, said: “Reading for pleasure is at the heart of our curriculum at Waverley. We do already have a beautiful school library but we also wanted to create a community space with books for children and adults where children could share their love of reading with their families.

“The children have been really excited about the project and having their parents or carers in to support their reading and borrow books alongside them to take home.”

Rowena Hackwood, Astrea Academy Trust CEO, said: “It is incredible to see a space at Waverley designed for the whole family and dedicated to the love of reading, both at school and at home.