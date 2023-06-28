Carcroft Primary School has high aspirations for all of the children and do everything in which they can to help them to believe in themselves so that they can achieve their own dreams and ambitions, both socially and academically.

A spokesman said: “All of the pupils are encouraged and empowered to succeed on their personal and educational journey, always striving to reach their fullest potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Carcroft also have extremely high expectations within school in everything in which they do, this is because the children of Carcroft deserve the very best education - they only get one chance to complete their primary years and all members of staff want them to be the best years.”

Danny Evans

Basketball champ Danny Evans is going along to the school to help raie funds for them and his himself.

He explained: “I was first introduced to basketball at after-school club in primary school, and from there I fell in love with the game and decided that one day I wanted to play professionally. Shortly after my first coach told me that he saw potential in me and from there I set out to do whatever it would take to make that dream come true.

“At the time it was extremely difficult to see a career in basketball as there was only one club within the whole of Leeds. Meaning that it wasn’t something that had been done before around my area. This made my journey difficult, but thankfully my original coach, Matt Newby was there to support me every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 14, I got the chance to play in a tournament in Turkey representing England and from then on out I fell in love with that aspect of the sport as I was representing something much bigger than myself.”

Danny’s greatest achievement is signing his first professional contract with CB Hospitalet. This was in 2020 as he had just finished his college career in the United States.

He said his greatest challenge in basketball has been self-doubt: “Before I turned 18 I was worried because of the low notoriety of basketball in my area, resulting in a small amount of support, and without a blueprint to get to where I wanted to be that it would hinder me in being enrolled onto a scholarship.

"My family and friends were instrumental in helping me overcome these concerns as they continuously and unconditionally supported and believed in me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser coming to Doncaster is being achieved thanks to Sports For Champions UK (CIC) in partnership with Carcroft Primary School and the local community and aims to help support the mental and physical health of the pupils after the national lockdowns.

Sports For Champions events are held in support of schools, which keep 60 per cent of the funds raised to spend on resources that will enrich young peoples’ education/experience.

Professional athletes in need of support are the only other beneficiaries from the remaining 40 per cent. Sports For Champions is an audited organisation that is voluntarily registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Meaning you can support the initiative with assurance.

But what will happen on the day? During the assembly, Sports For Champions athletes show medals and tell their story, hard work, lessons, and insights shared to capture the imagination of all and inspire healthier active lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletes discuss challenges on the road to success, with resilience, nutrition, diet, and dedication forming key topics. Fitness is essential for every young person?s general wellbeing in physical and mental health. It is also proven to be a strong booster of learning potential or brain power. By inspiring children as champions of tomorrow, Sports For Champions envision youth growing in all walks of life as healthy, [pro] active community-minded talents.

Alongside Team Sports For Champions, athletes engage in invaluable work within local communities to support their training-related costs (e.g. physio/travel). Most world-class athletes train a rigorous 35hr week and struggle to find reliable work that fits their schedule. This is how the funds we raise enable athletes and your school/club to realise their potential. Many pro athletes are unsponsored, lose support, or cannot find it.

Sports For Champions offers schools the benefit of an additional funds to go towards resources/facilities, whilst helping athletes with the funds required to sustain their journey with a contribution towards training and competition fees, medical costs, equipment, and more.

Carcroft Primary School will be receiving an inspirational visit from renowned Team GB Basketballer Danny Evans on July 3 but need donations to make the event a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pupils will benefit from physical activity, an inspirational talk including medal display and a Q&A session.

Why is this important?

Carcroft Primary School is promoting health and wellbeing throughout the school and with the help of a visit from Danny Evans, this will be enhanced as a school, they are also focussing on encouraging diversity and raising the aspirations of the pupils through sport.

Carcroft Primary School will benefit from the money raised as they will be able to provide new equipment and fund opportunities for the children in afterschool clubs.