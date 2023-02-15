Doncaster primary school is given glowing report by education watchdog Ofsted

Dunsville Primary School, which is situated in Broadway, was ranked ‘good’ in all areas following the two day inspection last November.

Inspectors praised the school’s overall effectiveness, quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

The report also said personal development was good, along with leadership and management and early years provision.

Dunsville Primary was given a good Ofsted report.

At its previous inspection, bosses were told it required improvement.

The report said: “Staff work with pupils and families to achieve the school’s vision of ‘working as one to achieve excellence through enjoyment’.

"Leaders have created a learning environment in which pupils thrive.

"Relationships between adults and pupils are strong. Adults are excellent role models. They work well as a team to support pupils.

One parent, reflecting the views of many parents and carers, stated, ‘The school is so friendly – my child loves it here and is flourishing.’

The report added: “Leaders have very high expectations. These are reflected in the quality of pupils’ work in books and work on display throughout the school. Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well across a range of subjects.

“Pupils behave well and have very positive attitudes to learning. They are polite and care for one another.

"Incidents of bullying are very rare; the use of discriminatory language is rarer still. ‘There is no racist language here – it’s just not nice to people,’ was the response from one pupil when speaking with an inspector.

"When incidents do happen, the response of staff is swift and effective. As a result, pupils feel safe in school.

“Since the previous inspection, leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum and made sure that it meets the needs of all pupils.

"Leaders are clear about how they want staff to teach the different subjects in the school’s curriculum. Because of this, there is an effective and consistent approach to teaching across the school.

“Pupils contribute to the life of the school. For example, pupils elect school councillors, and older pupils have various roles, including as ‘reading buddies’ who read with younger pupils.