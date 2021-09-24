Doncaster primary school gets builder’s donation

Tranmoor Primary School received £1,000 donation from a housebuilder for science and technology resources.

Tranmoor Primary School will receive £1,000 from the Persimmon Homes Building Futures initiative, launched in partnership with Team GB.

The primary school invest its donation in science and technology resources designed to capture the children’s imagination, as headteacher Mrs Gibbons explains.

She said: “We are delighted to receive Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire’s support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We intend to boost our learning resources in science and technology by providing new and engaging tools to increase the children’s knowledge of the subject in an engaging way.

“We also plan to introduce a ‘dark tent’ filled with multi-sensory lights and equipment. This new space aims to provide a calming place to help support the mental wellbeing of our pupils.”

Building Futures will deliver more than £1million to good causes across England, Scotland and Wales. The initiative aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education and arts, health and sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in November.

In each sector – education and arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Richard Hosie, managing director for Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire, said: “Our Building Futures initiative is all about supporting the younger generations, so we are delighted to support Tranmoor Primary School’s new projects.”

In addition to the housebuilder’s Building Futures initiative, Persimmon Homes successful Community Champion scheme continues where, every month, donations of up to £1,000 are awarded to good causes within its 32 operating businesses.

Groups can apply to Community Champions by completing an online form at Persimmon Homes Charity