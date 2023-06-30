Doncaster primary school continues to be a good school following recent Ofsted inspection

The report stated that this is a school that is ‘reaching for the stars’ where ‘leaders are raising the ambition and expectations for all pupils across school’ and ‘these high expectations are beginning to be realised in pupils’ achievements.

Pupils are excited about their learning and their futures’. As one pupil said, “You can do whatever you want in life”.

Inspectors also recognised the work of the leadership team by acknowledging recent school improvements.

Beryce Nixon - CEO Exceed Learning Partnership

It described that, ‘leaders have made recent changes to the curriculum.

These changes are having a positive impact to pupils’ learning’. The report recognised that, ‘leaders at all levels have a clear and accurate picture of the school’ and ‘leaders in school are taking actions to continue to move the school forward’.

The School’s Principal, Chris Metcalfe said: “The inspectors were incredibly complimentary about the School and we welcomed their positive comments about pupils and staff”. Mr Metcalfe proudly added, “This result is testament to the hard work of my team who work tirelessly to continually improve the learning of our children”.

Following the inspection in May, the report highlighted reading as a strength explaining, ‘staff receive regular training and coaching to develop their understanding of how to teach pupils at the earliest stages of reading’.

Staff and pupils celebrate their success

Inspectors also noted ‘leaders have given careful thought to the books that pupils have access to throughout their time in school. Pupils of all ages talk enthusiastically about their opportunities to read. Pupils readily discuss their favourite books from their time in school’.

In addition, the report recognised that ‘leaders place importance on how pupils are taught to understand the society and world in which they live’. Ofsted commented that ‘Pupils talk excitedly about opportunities such as trips that link to their learning in the curriculum’ and acknowledged the work of leaders to ‘consider how they can help pupils to understand career possibilities in different subjects’.

Ofsted also commented that ‘pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are quickly identified and well supported’ with ‘teachers making careful adaptations so that these pupils can fully access the curriculum’.

Beryce Nixon, CEO of Exceed Learning Partnership said: “I am delighted with this outcome. I am especially pleased that the strengths of the leadership team were recognised at all levels along with the impact of the reading curriculum as a key area of strength. The whole team at Sandringham were fantastic and they have all worked so hard to deliver this. Mr Metcalfe has led the team so well. I am really proud of them all.”

Chair of Governors, Maggie Blount said: “This is fantastic news for Sandringham. I am so pleased that the hard work and dedication within School has been acknowledged in the report and in particular the strengths around the curriculum. I know the team will continue to build on this to further improve the education of our pupils and to benefit our community. It is a well-deserved outcome and one we can all be proud of.”