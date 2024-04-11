Doncaster primary given a good Ofsted for its high aspirations for pupils.

The full inspection was carried out in January this year and noted pupils are challenged to do their very best. Across the school there are high aspirations for all pupils.

They also said pupils strive to meet the school values of being ready, respectful and safe. They demonstrate these values in lessons and at break times.

Pupils are happy and feel safe, pupils are polite and respectful to each other and there are lots of opportunities to develop interests. Behaviour is calm and orderly.

In addition, Ofsted recognised the support given to pupils, noting pupils benefit from the school’s personal development programme. This supports their well-being effectively.

A focus on the school’s drive to improve was acknowledged in the report; leaders are determined to continue the developments in the school.

They know the school well and have implemented timely and sustainable improvements. Leaders have implemented a well-designed curriculum.

Balby Central was also recognised for their work with families with the report saying leaders have a persistent whole-school approach to improving attendance. They know families well and focus on building relationships .

The Headteacher, Emma Cooke, said: "We are extremely proud of the achievements and success of the team with our recent Good Ofsted Inspection. The commitment to the children and families in our community will continue to be our priority.”

The Rose Learning Trust is a Doncaster and North Lincolnshire based trust with nine schools.