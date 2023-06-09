Doncaster primary academy gets a good grading from education watchdog Ofsted

The full inspection, which was carried out in April this year, noted leaders are ambitious for all pupils to achieve well and have created a sense of community at Owston Park and that pupils are proud to be a part of the school.

They also said leaders have developed a curriculum with the needs of their pupils at the centre and that teachers deliver the curriculum with clarity creating a culture where pupils enjoy reading. This helps to establish a love and excitement of reading.

The headteacher, Vicky Stinson, said "We are all incredibly proud of what we have achieved. All the staff work extremely hard and will continue to strive for excellence for all our families."

Celebrating their good Ofsted inspection

The Rose Learning Trust is a Doncaster and North Lincolnshire based trust with nine schools.

The CEO of The Rose Learning Trust, Helen Harrison, said: “Congratulations to the staff team on this wonderful outcome.

"It is clear that the school leaders and staff at Owston Park have worked tirelessly to make sure they are doing the very best for the children both academically and socially.”

