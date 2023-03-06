The hospital’s young patients were invited to join a Mad Hatter’s themed tea party, alongside literary-themed activities and a book giveaway by The National Literary Trust.

All colleagues on the Children’s Ward brought the magic of the story alive by dressing up as Alice in Wonderland characters.

The ward was decorated from head to toe with recognisable symbols from the story, with the ward’s dedicated diner space being transformed into the tea party banquet.

Children’s Ward Staff dressed up as Alice in Wonderland characters

As part of the special World Book Day event, Doncaster Stories, within The National Literacy Trust, donated 200 children’s books to the ward to give out and populate the library corner.

Doncaster Stories is a local campaign led by the National Literacy Trust, to help improve literacy levels across Doncaster. The campaign works with community organisations to promote reading for enjoyment amongst local children and young adults.

This year, the National Literacy Trust has partnered with World Book Day in support of their goal to provide every child or young person with a book of their own.

Books can often provide joy and escapism for children in hospital, offering a welcomed comfort and distraction from the unfamiliar clinical environment. Last year, the National Literacy Trust supported the ward to kickstart their dedicated reading corner, providing patients with the opportunity to get lost in an exciting story during their visit.

There was face painting on the ward

This year as part of World Book Day, the charity’s further donation has allowed the paediatric team to refresh the reading corner with new stories and invite young patients to choose a book from the dedicated reading trolley to take home.

Throughout the morning patients were invited to a face painting session led by the Play Leaders, with beloved characters requested including Spiderman and Captain America. During the afternoon children were able to participate in book-themed crafts and a story time led by Doncaster Lions volunteer Bex.

A fantastic selection of sweet and savoury food was kindly donated to the Children’s Ward for the event by supermarkets and local small businesses.

Young patients were invited to enjoy a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party with a selection of sandwiches, sausage roles, crisps and snacks donated by local supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons and Tesco.

The World Book Day reading trolley

Greggs donated 60 donuts to the spread and Brew Box on site at Doncaster Royal Infirmary gifted the event an array of cakes, gingerbread biscuits and brownies.

To compliment the theme of the day, The Chocolate Kitchen donated handcrafted tea party themed brownies and cookies and Cakes by Amy donated specially decorated Alice in Wonderland cupcakes.

Katie Simpson, Ward Manager, said: “We were thrilled to be able to organise this World Book Day event for our young patients. We love dressing up as it always brings smiles to patient’s faces on the ward.