Little Learners Day Nursery on Leger Way, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, has encouraged their children and parents to read more frequently at home as part of a weeklong ‘readathon’ event to promote World Book Day on 7 March as well as fundraising for some new books.

Helen Goddard, early years manager, said: “We absolutely love reading here and really recognise the benefits storytelling and developing a passion for books and reading brings to our youngsters as they go through life.

