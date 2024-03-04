Doncaster nursery holds fundraising readathon for World Book Day
Little Learners Day Nursery on Leger Way, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, has encouraged their children and parents to read more frequently at home as part of a weeklong ‘readathon’ event to promote World Book Day on 7 March as well as fundraising for some new books.
Helen Goddard, early years manager, said: “We absolutely love reading here and really recognise the benefits storytelling and developing a passion for books and reading brings to our youngsters as they go through life.
“To mark World Book Day, we thought holding a readathon was a great way to encourage more reading, and also to get parents involved to make a special effort to read more to their children. Parents are also logging the time spent reading down providing an ideal fundraising element to as we look to buy some new books for the children.”