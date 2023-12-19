Doncaster nursery "closed" as Ofsted launches probe over childcare provision

A Doncaster nursery has reportedly been closed by education watchdog Ofsted amid a a probe into its childcare provision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cavendish House Private Nursery on South Parade has temporarily closed its doors, one source told the Free Press.

Ofsted has not released full details of the incident, but in a notice posted on its website under the heading “complaint about childcare provision” on December 1, a statement read: “All early years providers must meet the legal requirements in the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If we find that a provider is not meeting the requirements, we can take action to ensure they put matters right.

Cavendish Nursery, which is in Cavendish Court off South Parade, is being investigated by Ofsted.

“On 16 November 2023, we received concerns that the provider was not meeting some of these requirements.

It added that on the same date, “the provider also notified us about the same incident.”

"The notification means that the provider met their legal responsibility as set out in the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage to notify Ofsted of significant events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On 30 November 2023, we carried out a regulatory telephone call. We found the provider was not meeting some of the requirements and had taken action to put this right.

"The provider had refreshed staff knowledge of the process to follow for making a record of any injuries, so that they fully understood the procedures.

“We have also issued an action for the provider to take.

“We will monitor the provider's response to ensure the action is successfully completed.”