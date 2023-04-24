News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
11 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
58 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Doncaster Music Hub has launched a brilliant new website

Doncaster Music Hub has launched a brilliant new website, packed full of opportunities, activities and resources for schools, families and young people.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

From online tutorials in a range of instruments to a searchable resource library for teachers, there is something to bring music to everyone in Doncaster.

The new website also includes a What’s On Guide, where you can find out more about after-school groups for young people, training sessions for teachers and upcoming events. Young musicians can also explore the Groups, Bands & Choirs page to find groups local to them across the borough. Whether you like to sing, play in an ensemble or write your own music, there is a group for you to get involved with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Music Hub’s vision for Doncaster includes a thriving musical offer for all children and young people, with a wealth of exciting performance opportunities, challenging and appropriate progression routes and an inspirational workforce of music leaders across all genres.

The website is packed full of ideasThe website is packed full of ideas
The website is packed full of ideas
Most Popular

Check out the website at www.doncastermusichub.org

Related topics:Doncaster