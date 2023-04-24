From online tutorials in a range of instruments to a searchable resource library for teachers, there is something to bring music to everyone in Doncaster .

The new website also includes a What’s On Guide, where you can find out more about after-school groups for young people, training sessions for teachers and upcoming events. Young musicians can also explore the Groups, Bands & Choirs page to find groups local to them across the borough. Whether you like to sing, play in an ensemble or write your own music, there is a group for you to get involved with.