Doncaster Music Hub has launched a brilliant new website
Doncaster Music Hub has launched a brilliant new website, packed full of opportunities, activities and resources for schools, families and young people.
From online tutorials in a range of instruments to a searchable resource library for teachers, there is something to bring music to everyone in Doncaster.
The new website also includes a What’s On Guide, where you can find out more about after-school groups for young people, training sessions for teachers and upcoming events. Young musicians can also explore the Groups, Bands & Choirs page to find groups local to them across the borough. Whether you like to sing, play in an ensemble or write your own music, there is a group for you to get involved with.
Doncaster Music Hub’s vision for Doncaster includes a thriving musical offer for all children and young people, with a wealth of exciting performance opportunities, challenging and appropriate progression routes and an inspirational workforce of music leaders across all genres.
Check out the website at www.doncastermusichub.org