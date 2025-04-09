Doncaster MP welcomes funding for top-quality childcare at new school-based nursery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in Denaby will soon benefit from new nursery places.

It’s as St Alban's Catholic Primary and Nursery School has been announced as part of the government’s new scheme to roll out 300 new or expanded school-based nurseries by converting classrooms into top quality early years spaces.

From September, working parents will get 30 government-funded hours of childcare a week, from 9 months of age right up to starting school - saving parents up to £7,500 a year. These new nurseries will help deliver additional places needed for the scheme.

The first 300 schools will see an average of 20 childcare places per site, with up to 4,000 of these available by September and a further 2,000 later this autumn. Places will be focused in childcare ‘deserts’, where up until now families have been missing out due to a shortage of places.

St Alban's Catholic Primary and Nursery School.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, John Healey, said: “I’m thrilled that St Alban's Catholic Primary and Nursery School has been given funding as part of the government’s plan to roll out school-based nurseries.

“I know from speaking to local families that there is a need for high-quality education that is available nearby and doesn’t break the bank.

“I look forward to visiting the nursery when it opens. This is evidence that the government’s Plan for Change is delivering for families and getting children school-ready.”

The announcement comes alongside the rollout of breakfast clubs in primary schools, which includes Edlington Victoria Academy as one of the first 750 schools set to launch later this month – saving families up to £450 a year.

This is the first step to delivering the 3,000 school-based nurseries promised, giving parents choice, and helping every child get the best start in life.