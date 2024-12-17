Doncaster MP John Healey reveals Christmas card competition winner for 2024

Doncaster MP John Healey has announced the winner of his Christmas card competition winner for 2024.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP revealed the winner at a special assembly at Castle Academy in Conisbrough.

The winner and nine runners up, all aged between six and 10, were presented with gifts and a copy of the winning card for their family.

The winning design is of a Christmas stocking designed by Y1 pupil Jenson Rayfield.

Mr Healey MP said: “Thank you to all the pupils at Castle Academy who took part in designing a card this year.

“There were a number of great designs and it’s always hard to pick an overall winner - that’s why the nine runners up also feature on the back of the card.

“Jenson’s painting of a Christmas stocking really stood out for me and I’m so pleased to see it on the front of this year’s card which will be sent to over 900 people locally and across the country.”