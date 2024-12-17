Doncaster MP John Healey reveals Christmas card competition winner for 2024

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Doncaster MP John Healey has announced the winner of his Christmas card competition winner for 2024.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP revealed the winner at a special assembly at Castle Academy in Conisbrough.

The winner and nine runners up, all aged between six and 10, were presented with gifts and a copy of the winning card for their family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning design is of a Christmas stocking designed by Y1 pupil Jenson Rayfield.

Doncaster MPJohn Healey reveals Christmas card competition winner for 2024.placeholder image
Doncaster MPJohn Healey reveals Christmas card competition winner for 2024.

Mr Healey MP said: “Thank you to all the pupils at Castle Academy who took part in designing a card this year.

“There were a number of great designs and it’s always hard to pick an overall winner - that’s why the nine runners up also feature on the back of the card.

“Jenson’s painting of a Christmas stocking really stood out for me and I’m so pleased to see it on the front of this year’s card which will be sent to over 900 people locally and across the country.”

Related topics:John HealeyDoncasterConisbroughRawmarsh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice