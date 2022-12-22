The central Doncaster school is where she herself was educated as a youth.

She was joined by Mary Hannan, a lifeguard for the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS UK) to deliver the water safety lesson.

The charity offers free education on how to be safe in and around water, both in summer and in icy conditions.

The talk followed the tragedy of four young boys drowning in an icy lake in Solihull on 11 December.

Dame Rosie said: “It is always a pleasure to return to Park Primary School, where I was once a student, and on such an important occasion as well.

“Mary Hannan from the Royal Life Saving Society UK gave an engaging and informative lesson to the children, who took the lessons on in stride.

“We are all aware of the sad tragedy which took place in Solihull recently, and so I was very pleased to see that Doncaster children are being taught how to keep safe around the water.

“I know this lesson will have been so important to the children, especially in these wintry conditions where water can be even more dangerous.

“The day also gave me the opportunity to speak to Headteacher Mrs Rebecca Gude and Deputy Head Mrs Donna Riley, to catch up on matters impacting Park Primary and Doncaster primary schools generally.

