Doncaster MP backs move to give free school meals to over 5,000 more children across his constituency
From the start of the 2026 school year, every pupil across the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency whose household is on Universal Credit will have a new entitlement to free school meals, that’s 5,310 students in total.
This will make life easier and more affordable for parents who struggle the most, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change to break down barriers to opportunity and give children the best start in life.
Mr Healey said: “I’m proud that this government is taking action so that over five thousand children across the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency will be entitled to free school meals.
“We know that if children get a hot meal at school it improves their health and education. This change will help lift children out of poverty and put money back in parents’ pockets.
“It’s a game changer for every hard working mum and dad who just want to do a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay and be able to provide for their family.”
The unprecedented expansion will lift 100,000 children across England completely out of poverty. Giving children the access to a nutritious meal during the school day also leads to higher attainment, improved behaviour and better outcomes – meaning they get the best possible education and chance to succeed in work and life.
Since 2018, children have only been eligible for free school meals if their household income is less than £7,400 per year, meaning hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty have been unable to access free school meals.
The government’s historic new expansion to those on Universal Credit will change this and comes ahead of the Child Poverty Taskforce publishing its ten-year-strategy to drive sustainable change later this year.
It comes on top of targeted support for families being hit the hardest with the cost-of-living crisis, with urgent action including raising the national minimum wage, uprating benefits and supporting 700,000 families through the Fair Repayment Rate on Universal Credit deductions.
