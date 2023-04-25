On Thursday, April 27, members of the National Education Union will gather in Sir Nigel Gresley Square in Doncaster for a rally on one of their two days of industrial action.

Parents and any other supporters are able to attend the event, with placard making from 11.30am to begin the rally at 12.30pm.

Teachers in Doncaster and across the country are taking part in the strike days due to issues of pay as well as funding for schools.

The strike day is Thursday

A second will be held on Tuesday, May 2.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones will be giving a speech alongside national and local union representatives.

Fiona Campbell, Doncaster NEU Branch Secretary and Teacher said: “Teachers are facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Members in Doncaster tell us they are struggling with energy costs and childcare and many are now worried about mortgage payments and how they will cover the rent. While bills are soaring the only thing that seems to be going down is the value of our pay.”

Lesley Davies, NEU Doncaster District President said: “Our members do not want to strike. We are coming together for this demonstration because the government is not listening to us. Children are losing out as there simply aren’t enough teachers because the Government has missed its recruitment targets.

“Not only that but a quarter of teachers leave within three years of qualifying, while a third leave within their first five. Low pay and poor funding are at the root of the problem.”

Teachers were offered a pay rise of five percent in September 2022, however the figure equates to a seven percent real terms pay cut due to inflation.

The wage increase is also not entirely funded by the government, meaning that schools are required to cover wages from their existing budgets.

NEU members join hundreds of thousands of working people who have begun to strike over the past year.