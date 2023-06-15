News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster junior school pupils grill mayor Ros Jones during classroom visit

Pupils at a Doncaster junior school grilled Mayor Ros Jones when she paid a visit to their classroom.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

The mayor dropped in at Scawsby Junior Academy – previously Saltersgate Junior School – to face questions from pupils about community issues as well as personal highlights from her term in charge.

The school’s Junior Leadership Team led the event – a group of children who are elected to represent the views of all pupils and work together to improve their school by raising vital funds and supporting pupils through anti-bullying initiatives.

A school spokesman said: “The children spoke with such enthusiasm asking various questions around climate change, anti-social behaviour, improving Doncaster’s community, supporting Doncaster Airport, what it was like being a Mayor and how the voting process works.

Pupils were given the chance to put questions to the mayor.Pupils were given the chance to put questions to the mayor.
"This was a highlight for the JLT, who were thoroughly gripped by the answers from their carefully thought-out questions.

Afterwards, JLT members took the Mayor for a guided tour around the school.

Mayor Ros Jones faced questions about her time in office.Mayor Ros Jones faced questions about her time in office.
