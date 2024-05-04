Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The conference will showcase Doncaster’s successful Tuneful Chatter programme and excellent track record in maximising the potential of a place-based approach to support children and families.

The aim of the conference is to share proven approaches to using the arts for very young children’s wellbeing, personal development, and communication.

The event offers an informative and inspiring opportunity for discussions and networking, and hosts are delighted to announce that keynote speakers Dr Eunice Lumsden and Samantha Weeks will be sharing their knowledge and expertise.

Doncaster hosting a national conference on using the arts for children’s wellbeing and communication. Picture: James Mulkeen

The conference is hosted by Doncaster’s Tuneful Chatter consortium made up of darts – Doncaster’s participatory arts organisation, Cast, Doncaster’s performance venue, and City of Doncaster Council’s Early Years Intervention and Prevention service.

The three-year programme is funded by Arts Council England’s Place Partnerships Programme and City of Doncaster Council, with evaluation partners Sheffield Hallam University and the National Literacy Trust.

What we experience in our early years, from conception to the age of five, shapes the developing brain, which is why positive physical, emotional, and cognitive development during this period is so crucial. Investing in creative play is one of the most important aspects of improving children’s health and wellbeing.

The arts play an important role in enriching young people’s learning and educational experiences. Exposure to the arts can unlock potential in young people, helping them to develop skills in communication, collaboration, creativity, and problem solving.

Tuneful Chatter uses proven approaches to improving very young children’s communication, language, and social skills.

Music, dance, and drama specialists design programmes of early years provision enabling under-fives to take part with others in a safe environment.

Creative play and movement stimulate turn-taking, being kind and listening, encouraging independent choice and decision-making. Music and singing focuses on language and communication.

A spokesman said: “We use repetition, structure, and familiarity to give all children a voice and build self-esteem. Children are supported to develop the skills to thrive, enabling them to catch up and be school ready.”

Book through Eventbrite soon to reserve your place: