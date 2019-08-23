Doncaster GCSE results 'improved and in line with national average for first time'.
Officials at Doncaster Council say GSCE results appear to be up on last year and have brought the borough in line with the 'emerging national average' for the first time.
Education bosses say early indications suggest there has been a six per cent rise in the number of youngsters achieving a standard pass (grade four) or above in English and a 4.5 per cent rise in pupils achieving a standard pass or above in maths.
Coun Nuala Fennelly, Doncaster Council cabinet member for children, young people and schools said: “We are once again extremely proud of Doncaster’s young people, and a huge congratulations to all of those who received their GCSE results today following many months of hard work and dedication to their studies. We are pleased to report an increasingly positive picture in Doncaster with improved outcomes, which is a testament to the hard work and continuous support from our schools, parent, carers and education professionals.
“I want to wish all of our students well in their future endeavours, be that education or training in whichever pathway they choose. Doncaster’s choice for young people is continuing to grow, adding a breadth of opportunities within technical education, alongside traditional routes such as A Levels, with the National College for High Speed Rail and the new University Technical College which is planned to open in 2020.”
This year’s GCSEs results for Doncaster showed the average ‘attainment 8’ score in Doncaster was in line with the emerging national average following an increase since in 2018, and an increase on 2018’s results in the percentage of students in Doncaster achieving a Grade 4 or above (a standard pass) in both English and Mathematics. Additionally, 14 out of 17 secondary schools have either remained stable or seen an improvement in the percentage of students passing grade four English, and the percentage of pupils achieving a grade four or above (standard pass) has also improved.