Barnburgh Athletic Junior Football Club

The under 10s, junior football team, set up by Jill and Ian Wood, directors of award-winning Doncaster based Signum Facilities Management, made it to the semi-finals of the cup.

Ian Wood said: “We are very proud of our Doncaster roots and set up Barnburgh Athletic Junior Football Club to help to encourage young people in our local villages to get active and take part in a real community team.

“They have had an amazing first season, the team have gelled well.

“In their first season, we’ve gained chartered status, got through to the semi finals of the cup, received grant funding and made sure that the team all got involved with the community activities taking place, such as the Barnburgh carnival.

“It’s about more than just how they perform on the pitch, it is about working together and seeing the difference they can make in their local community.

“Our huge thanks also go to the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s who have recently donated to the club. Kind donations like this will make a real difference to the team.”

Due to the success of the first season for the under 10s, Ian and Jill have set up an under 7s team and are now on the lookout for more players.

Jill Wood, director at Signum and Vice President of Doncaster Chamber said: “We are so pleased with the players and what they have achieved this season.

“They turn out rain or shine for practice and put their heart and soul into the game. Our under 10s team train on the Barnburgh playing field and play in the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support that we’ve received for the club and were thrilled to get our charter standard from the FA to demonstrate our commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for grassroots football.

“We are a huge football loving family and our relationship with Doncaster Rovers FC really inspired us to set up this grassroots team which is now growing to develop an under 7s side.”

The team are now preparing for their big summer camp out and are looking forward to the season ahead.