Doncaster firm ORB supports specialist college students during careers week

The team from ORB Recruitment visited Harrison College, a business, enterprise and employability college for young people aged 16 to 25 with autism and special educational needs, during National Careers Week (6-11 March) to offer expert careers advice.

Stewart Olsen, ORB’s group CEO, and Daniel Pidcock, group business development manager, hosted four, one-hour ‘top tips’ sessions on topics including CV writing and interview preparation where students could get expert guidance and ask any questions related to gaining employment when they leave college.

National Careers Week (NCW) is a one-week celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK. The aim is to provide a focus for careers guidance activity at an important stage in the academic calendar to help support young people develop awareness and excitement about their future pathways.

Stewart Olsen and Daniel Pidcock from ORB Recruitment visit Harrison College during National Careers Week

Stewart said: “We have a long standing partnership with Harrison College so it was great to work together again during National Careers Week to proactively support its students with the choices they have ahead and how they can best prepare to get into the job market.

“At ORB we really want to support the future generation of workers and give them a helping hand into employment which is not only good for them as individuals but also for the wider economy in Doncaster.

“The students were a credit to themselves, and the college and Daniel and I were so pleased to be able to engage with the students and provide some advice and guidance which I hope they found useful for the future.”

Harrison College offers a curriculum designed to maximise the potential of all young people with learning difficulties, including those with high functioning autism and Asperger’s syndrome. The college focuses on preparing young people for adult life, offering employability skills, work experience, social skills and life skills.