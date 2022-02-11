Doncaster dinner lady who is still working after 44 years celebrates her 80th birthday
A Doncaster woman celebrated her 80th birthday recently and celebrated it with children at a school where she is still working after 44 years.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:47 am
Mrs Pat Barrass has been a dinner lady at Balby Central Primary Academy for over four decades and the school wanted to make the day she became an octogenarian special.
There was cake, balloons, banners, flowers and the children made birthday cards.
Academy receptionist and trip co-ordinator Miss Kerrie Smith said: “Lots of our parents remember Mrs Barrass from when they attended here too.”