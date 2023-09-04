Doncaster Council issues update on unsafe concrete as Yorkshire schools closed

More than 100 schools in England have been told to fully or partially close because they are fitted with a concrete that could suddenly collapse.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s, but is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, the Department for Education said it had contacted 104 more schools after 52 of the 156 educational settings containing the concrete took protective steps so far this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools across the UK have been ordered to close or partially close because of RAAC.

At this stage, it is not known if any Doncaster schools are impacted.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Doncaster Council has responsibility for 24 community maintained schools, all of which have been checked and cleared for the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in accordance with the DfE Guidance published earlier in the year.

"Checks on the remaining voluntary aided schools (6) and academies (98) are the responsibility of the relevant governing body or trust to check and Doncaster Council continues to proactively engage with them to remind them of their responsibilities to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has not yet published a list of the schools that are affected but it is known that at least four in Yorkshire are among those facing challenges ahead of the new term.