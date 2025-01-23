Doncaster College floristry students selected to exhibit at Chelsea Flower Show
Known as the pinnacle of horticultural excellence, the Chelsea Flower Show attracts thousands of visitors, including members of the general public, celebrities, and even royalty.
Each year, only one college is chosen to participate in this prestigious event, with fierce competition from 12-15 of the UK’s top floristry programmes. This accolade highlights the exceptional talent and dedication within Doncaster College’s Floristry department, which will represent the country’s next generation of floral artistry.
The theme for the 2025 competition is ‘Colour’, an inspiring brief that offers endless creative possibilities.
Jade Loftus, Doncaster College Floristry tutor, shared her excitement and insights into the journey so far: “I began sketching and formulating ideas for the whopping 5-metre by 5-metre exhibit in early October, ready for full schematic submission in early November.
"The design process can be quite challenging – communicating three-dimensional ideas, providing engineering calculations, working out projected costs, and producing an original captivating design is no mean feat.”
College submissions were reviewed by an industry panel of floristry experts and RHS judges, who met multiple times to carefully assess each entry before making their final selection.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that final selection would be Doncaster College! I am beyond excited to say WE DID IT!
"The panel loved the design proposal, so much so it’s being endorsed by current Royal Florist and RHS Ambassador Simon Lycett, who has offered to mentor and work alongside our college team.
“Sketches and proposals are all well and good, but it’s real now. The next few months are going to be a whirlwind, but one thing’s for sure – we’ll be there, we’re Team Doncaster, and we’ll smash it!”
Jo Cullingworth, Doncaster College Floristry tutor, expressed her joy upon hearing the news: “When Jade called to tell me, I was completely speechless.
"To have been successfully selected is an amazing achievement. I’m overjoyed that the students will have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to demonstrate their skills and be involved in the world’s most prestigious flower show.”
