Doncaster Children’s Services rated ‘GOOD’ by Ofsted following return to council control

City of Doncaster Council has achieved a milestone ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted in its first ILACS (Inspecting Local Authority Children’s Services) inspection since the return of social care services to council control.

Following the council’s 2022 decision to decommission Doncaster Children’s Services Trust and bring social care back under its control, inspectors in their report have praised the “significantly improved” services for children needing help, support and care in Doncaster.

Ofsted inspectors commended the “scale of the improvements” as being impressive, praising council leaders for their decisive actions and expert management to address the “shortfalls identified in the last inspection”, helping with the “transformation of children’s service”.

Inspectors commented that due to “improved line of sight” leaders now have a better understanding of practice, themes and trends and can respond “effectively and quickly to areas for development”. Inspectors praised Doncaster as a “learning organisation” where leaders’ “unwavering commitment and drive for change” has helped to “reconnect the workforce, changed culture” and created an “environment where social work can flourish”.

Across the service, workloads for most workers have been reduced, which is positively impacting on the support provided to children and families. In their report, inspectors highlighted the “strong early help offer” by workers who “advocate strongly” for children and “skilfully” support families to improve the children’s situation.

The inspectors added that thresholds for children becoming subject to child protection plans are “appropriate” and workers effectively help “families and improving outcomes of most children”.

When children are unable to remain safely at home, Ofsted found that children enter care at the right time. They added, “social workers make every effort to identify carers from children’s family and friends network so children can live with people familiar to them when it is safe to do so”. When children do come into care, inspectors praise workers for “going out of their way” to help the children to stay in touch and “connected with the people important to them".

The voices of children and care-experienced young people are at the heart of the service, with social workers spending the time to “build trusting relationships” and “ensure that their voices are heard and understood”.

While acknowledging the significant strides made, Ofsted identified areas for further development, including working with other agencies to improve the quality of contacts and referrals, reducing repeat child protection planning and ensuring consistent support for care leavers. Inspectors commented: “Where further improvements are needed, sound plans are in place to support continued development so that services and the experiences of children are universally good".

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This is a great success for Doncaster with this ‘Good’ Ofsted rating. It is a significant achievement, proving that our decision to bring children’s services back under council control was the right one.

"With strong leadership, we’ve transformed services for our most vulnerable. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff and the progress made. This is just the beginning, we will continue to strive for excellence, ensuring our vulnerable children receive the support and care they deserve.”

Portfolio Holder for Early Help, Young People and Children’s Social Care, Cllr Lani-Mae Ball, said: “Achieving this “Good” rating is a testament to the dedication, passion and hard work of our teams and the relentless focus of our strong leadership.

"We are pleased that inspectors recognise how much we value our workforce, without whom we wouldn’t have been able to have made such significant progress in the last two years. Our teams are passionate about providing the very best support to our most vulnerable children and families, and we are pleased that Ofsted can see we are in a good place to build on our successes and continue our improvement journey."

The full Ofsted inspection report on the City of Doncaster Children’s services is available to view on the Ofsted website - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50271937