Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This means that Dickson House, a children’s home managed by Doncaster Deaf Trust, has been rated outstanding by the government regulator for the past seven years.

The home was rated outstanding on the three key criteria: overall experiences and progress of children and young people; how well children and young people are helped and protected; and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report found ‘The children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection, and care.’

Doncaster children’s home rated 'Outstanding' again.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “The outstanding rating from Ofsted and the amazing report are a true reflection of the facilities and support our Dickson House team provide.

“We were extremely proud to read that the report recognises that living at Dickson House and attending our on-site school, Doncaster School for the Deaf, makes a significant difference to the children’s lives because of the exceedingly strong and trusting relationships children forge with the adults who care for them.”

Established in 2002, Dickson House provides care for up to nine children, six in the main house and three in the North Flat. Staff at the home provide care for 52 weeks of the year and 38-week educational residential placements for children who need accommodation while studying at Doncaster School for the Deaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the oldest deaf schools in the country, Doncaster School for the Deaf provides education for pupils from age four to 19.

The report goes on to highlight that deaf members of staff are inspirational role models for the children and guide them through their journey as they grow.

One parent said, ‘They have made my child feel so comfortable. It’s like home from home.’

The fact that children’s physical and emotional health needs are well met is also recognised in the report along with the staff’s insight into the children’s individual needs that creates a foundation for children to make sustained progress with their communication, irrespective of the children’s starting point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our care home manager Kate is singled out in the report for her dogged determination and commitment help to uphold the high standards of practice and it goes on to say that this aspirational mindset is replicated throughout the team and staff’s pride in their work promotes the best possible care for children.

“We have wonderful team who are dedicated and passionate in ensuring that the children who live at Dickson House have a voice, enjoy an array of experiences both in the home and in the community and have a strong sense of safety and well-being. We are truly thankful for the team and the work that they do,” added Alexis.

There are a variety of spacious communal areas at Dickson House, including a playroom with computers and games, a TV lounge, dining room, kitchen and a garden. The young residents also have access to a wide range of on-site facilities, including six acres of playing fields, football pitches, tennis courts and a sports hall.