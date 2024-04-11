Doncaster Catholic primary school rated oustanding across the board by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Kirton Lane received top marks from inspectors following a recent visit.

It described the school’s overall effectiveness as outstanding and gave the same rankings for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

At the previous inspection, the school, run by head Clair McFadden, was ranked as good.

In a glowing report, Ofsted said: “The school is a beacon of excellence. Staff are passionate and inspire pupils consistently to be their very best.

"The school recognises the barriers that many of its pupils’ families face.

"The school’s support for disadvantaged pupils is highly effective. The school has created a culture of aspiration.

"Pupils rise to meet these high expectations. They are rightly proud of their school and the work that they produce. They achieve exceptionally well.

“Pupils get the very best start. They study an ambitious curriculum, which begins in the early years. Woven throughout the curriculum are experiences such as musical performances and residential visits that improve pupils’ life opportunities.

"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities study the same curriculum as their peers. They are fully included in the life of the school and make excellent progress.

“Pupils behave exceptionally well. They show high levels of respect and self-control.

“They are proud to wear their school uniform and look after their school environment.

"Their attitudes to learning are overwhelmingly positive.

"Pupils work diligently with focus and without interruption or distraction.

"They work well collaboratively. Older pupils support younger children, for example in leading acts of worship. Pupils identify as being part of this school’s family. The school is a haven where pupils embrace the motto, ‘Learning together. Playing together. Praying together’, to overcome any difficulties.

“Pupils have a thirst for knowledge and show their deep understanding.

“Children are curious and highly motivated at this school.

“The school liaises with parents persistently to understand the reasons for their children’s absence and to promote the importance of regular attendance. This strategy is having a strong impact on improving pupils’ attendance.

Pupils have many opportunities to be active citizens. They use their talents in several leadership roles, which has a positive impact on school life.

“There is a rich and carefully planned menu of educational visits.

"Pupils travel on local buses and find routes that save on cost. They visit the seaside, the theatre, art galleries and different places of worship. School clubs are organised based on pupils’ suggestions and are well attended.

“Pupils have an excellent understanding of local, national and global issues. They talk about democracy and the rule of law assertively. Pupils respect differences, listen to

each other and debate extremely well. This character building impacts positively on daily school life. Pupils are extremely well prepared for life in modern Britain.