Doncaster-based academy the only school in country to trial “FIT Food” nutrition app

Year 10 food technology students at Armthorpe, part of Consilium Academies, were invited to trial the “Food Decisions” game app this week, which has been designed to help the UK public make more informed nutritional choices.

The students’ feedback on the game will allow the developers to make important changes, contributing to project research and findings, and help to improve the game and nutrition education for the public.

The game engages players in considering the actual healthiness and nutrient content of foods, empowering them to understand nutritional label information on food packaging in an engaging way.

The app in use at Armthorpe Academy

It has been created in partnership with researchers at the University of Leeds who worked with a European app development company called Fit Talent.

As part of this project, the Doncaster Year 10s got the chance to work with two final year Food Science and Nutrition students from the University of Leeds, who shared with them resources about the importance of healthy eating, how to read food labels and protecting food sources for future generations through sustainability.

Dawid, Year 10 student at Armthorpe Academy said: "This opportunity allowed me to learn in a different way to normal and experience things I wouldn't normally have access to.”

Kian, Year 10 student at the Academy, said: "The game opened my eyes to how big the food industry is, I thought it was a small sector but it’s actually not. The game helped me learn something new. It was an amazing opportunity to participate in trialling the game.”

Katie, Year 10 student, said: "The game itself was fun as well as helping me to learn about nutrition labels on food. It was a great day to be part of.”

Miss Katie Pine, Head of Technology at Armthorpe Academy, said: “Seeing our Year 10 Food Technology students engage so skilfully with this brand-new game, offering their valued feedback and being a part of something that will help others for years to come, was a such a pleasure.

“We are so thankful to the University of Leeds for collaborating with us and giving our students the unique chance to learn first-hand from their cutting-edge research, as well as the opportunity to meet with final year students, see the great things they are achieving and learn from their findings.”

Dr Sally Moore, Researcher and Programme Leader for BSc Nutrition at the University of Leeds, said: “A huge thank you to Year 10 Food students at Armthorpe Academy and Head of Technology Katie Pine for their time and energy during our "What's a healthier food?" session.

“Our two final year Food Science and Nutrition students from our School of Food Science and Nutrition alongside myself, really enjoyed working with these Year 10 students to explore food products, nutrition labels and hear their views on this new game.