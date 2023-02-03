Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, visited Waverley to congratulate the schools on its ‘Good’ Ofsted and see the quality of education on offer to local pupils there.

In September 2022, Waverley improved its Ofsted judgement by two grades under a much tougher Ofsted framework, in its first inspection since joining Astrea Academy Trust in 2018. This marked the huge successes the school has achieved. The report celebrates Waverley as a well-organised and welcoming school, where leaders have high expectations of pupils, who are well behaved and supportive of one another.

Pupils and staff at Waverley, alongside the Director of Primary Education at Astrea Academy Trust, Jo Leishman, gave Dame Rosie a tour of the school and its facilities, showcasing how its vision and values feed into every part of school life at Waverley.

Waverley Academy

Dame Rosie Winterton said: “I was very pleased to visit Waverley Academy and see first-hand the changes that have been made to improve the outcomes of the school.

“In the space of four years, Waverley went from having Ofsted’s lowest rating to its second highest. Waverley Academy is a clear case of what can be accomplished and I know the staff are dedicated to giving their pupils the best outcomes possible.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the students and look forward to seeing how the school continues to thrive.”

Louise Stanton, Principal at Waverley Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said:

Waverley students

“We are delighted that Dame Rosie Winterton could join us in celebrating Waverley’s rapid progress as recognised by Ofsted and meet our wonderful team and fantastic pupils who have worked so hard to improve our school.

“The visit was a huge success and gave Dame Rosie the chance to see our vision and values in action, which ensure our children get the education and support they deserve, every day.”