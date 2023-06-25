The week is a celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.

The group which included 15 staff and students from the academy, collected 12 bags of rubbish from the Briar Field playing fields throughout the morning.

Students and staff worked alongside residents, City of Doncaster Councillor, Tim Needham and Armthorpe Parish Councillor, Frank Tyas.

Students at Armthorpe litter pick

The students were a combination of the Outwood Climate Crew, who focus on making the school and community more sustainable, and student leaders focusing on improving

community relations.

The event was organised by Outwood Academy Danum and Lea Pedley, of Armthorpe Parish Council’s Bitter About Litter project.

Mandy Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “It is vital for our students to support improving our local community.

"Our students are keen to take responsibility for looking after the environment around them, so this was a great opportunity for them to help lead the way and learn how small actions can make a big difference.

“We hope to have many more community events throughout the year to ensure we have lots of opportunities to develop their skills and get involved in activity to improve our local area.”

Lea Pedley, co-ordinator of the Bitter About Litter project, added: “I couldn’t be more honoured to have collaborated with Outwood Academy Danum. The pupils were all super

enthusiastic and it was a pleasure to collaborate with young people who are so dedicated and eco-conscious; this is our future right here!