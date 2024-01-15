Colleagues present at the event will be able to identify roles which may suit attendees, based at Outwood Academy Adwick or neighbouring academies and help apply for roles on the spot.

The event will take place from 4pm to 7pm, with colleagues from Outwood Academy Adwick, Outwood Academy City Fields and the wider Trust on-site to discuss current job opportunities.

With 42 academies across the Trust, a wide range of teaching and support roles are available. Current support vacancies at OGAT include teaching assistants, various pastoral roles, exam team members, site and facilities roles, ICT technicians and admin staff.

Susan Dean, Workforce Planning Officer at OGAT, said: “We believe that all support staff roles within our Family of Schools are key posts in terms of securing student success across a broad range of subjects and experiences.

"As such, we are keen to recruit dedicated and ambitious individuals who will add value to our academies in both academic terms and

through involvement in the fabric of learning and success beyond the classroom.

“If you have skills, qualities and experience that you feel would benefit a school environment but are unsure of what roles are available or even exist, we’d like to speak to you.”