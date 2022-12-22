Don Valley MP welcomes investment from government to revamp local primary school

It has been announced that Bawtry Mayflower primary school in the Don Valley constituency has been selected to benefit from the School Rebuilding Programme.

The programme revitalises schools that would benefit most from new buildings and equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has welcomed the scheme, saying it will help students “achieve their full potential”.

Investment in school welcomed

The school is the latest of 239 set to be rebuilt or revamped under the scheme, which has seen over £13 billion invested since 2015.

Refurbishment of the primary school will include new classrooms, science labs, sports halls and dining halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school educates 275 children of infant to primary age.

New buildings will prioritise energy efficiency to keep heating bills down and reach Doncaster Council’s goal of Net Zero emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projects are set to reach completion in three to five years.

Nick Fletcher MP said: “The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with the Conservative Government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why I welcome the news that Bawtry Mayflower Primary School will benefit from the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme, backed by £1.8 billion in 2022–34 to rebuild and refurbish 239 more schools across the country, including updating and modernising buildings by creating state of the art sports halls, music rooms, science labs, and dining areas.

“This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of announcements of schools benefitting from the scheme will take the total up to 400, with a further 100 expected to be confirmed in future years.

Institutions selected include primary, secondary, special schools and further education colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools were selected based on the condition of their pre-existing buildings, prioritising those the most in need.