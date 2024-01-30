DN Colleges Group awarded £211,000 by the Office for Students for degree level apprenticeships development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As one of only seven colleges to receive an allocation, and with the largest allocation of those colleges, they are further assured of the pivotal role they play in expanding higher education opportunities in their localities.

DN Colleges Group are set to deliver a diverse range of degree apprenticeships, covering professions such as laboratory science, electro-mechanical engineering, radiography and occupational therapy, amongst others.

This substantial investment from the OfS, totalling £12 million, represents a steadfast commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and workforce development through apprenticeships in higher education.

DN Colleges Group, as a beneficiary of this funding, is poised to contribute significantly to bridging the gap between academic learning and

practical skills.

Dan Wilson, Vice Principal for Business Growth, Skills and Partnerships at DN Colleges Group said: "This funding is a welcome boost to support our plans to develop a degree-level apprenticeship curriculum offer that responds to recent LSIP reports, local market intelligence and stakeholder feedback/skills gaps.

"As one of the largest college-based apprenticeship providers, serving more than 800 employers across multiple sectors, these new higher-level apprenticeships will see more learners progress within our group and more employers get the skills they need for the future.”

John Blake, Director for Fair Access and Participation at the OfS, said: “Degree apprenticeships can provide a beneficial alternative route for students in higher education, which bridges the spaces between traditional study and the workplace.

"Our initial £12 million investment will support universities and colleges to accelerate their efforts to grow and develop these courses.”