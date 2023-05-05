Developer crowns Daisy, 8, winner of coronation competition
Homebuilder, Albemarle Homes, recently held a Kings Coronation Competition with two local primary schools in Armthorpe.
The competition aimed to inspire creativity and encourage artistic expression, whilst commemorating the historic event, invited children to design and make a crown fit for the King.
Charlotte Kirk, Head of Sales for Albemarle Homes said: “The King’s Coronation is such a momentous occasion in our country’s history and we wanted to ensure local children had the opportunity to mark the event with a fun and creative competition.
"We asked children from Shaw Wood Academy and Tranmoor Primary to design and make a crown that the King would be proud to wear, and one that we would be proud to display in our Westmoor Grange sales centre, in Armthorpe over the Coronation weekend.
“There were some amazing entries, with a wide range of designs and styles, showcasing the children's ingenuity and imagination. Our interior designer, Clare Barker, had the unenviable job of deciding the top four entries. We then asked our social community on Facebook and Instagram to vote on their overall winner.”
The competition’s top prize went to Daisy a year three pupil at Shaw Wood Academy, whose crown design was particularly impressive. Albemarle Homes’ interior designer, Clare, was captivated by the originality of Daisy’s design which intricately and creatively depicted the ceremony itself, with an effigy of King Charles III.
In addition to the overall winner, three runners up were chosen including year one pupil, Rares also from Shaw Wood, Maya year three and Zofia, year two from Tranmoor Primary School. All runners up have received a creative art case in recognition of their outstanding designs and artistic talents, whilst the winning design also received an Amazon voucher.
Albemarle Homes, also provided the winning school with a host of decorations for them to mark the occasion with their own Coronation party
Charlotte continued: “The Kings Coronation Competition was a huge success, and we are honoured to display the creative crown by Daisy at our sales centre, where all visitors will be able to view it. We would like to thank the two schools for their participation and congratulate all entrants on their fabulous designs.”