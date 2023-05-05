The competition aimed to inspire creativity and encourage artistic expression, whilst commemorating the historic event, invited children to design and make a crown fit for the King.

Charlotte Kirk, Head of Sales for Albemarle Homes said: “The King’s Coronation is such a momentous occasion in our country’s history and we wanted to ensure local children had the opportunity to mark the event with a fun and creative competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We asked children from Shaw Wood Academy and Tranmoor Primary to design and make a crown that the King would be proud to wear, and one that we would be proud to display in our Westmoor Grange sales centre, in Armthorpe over the Coronation weekend.

Daisy wearing her winning crown

“There were some amazing entries, with a wide range of designs and styles, showcasing the children's ingenuity and imagination. Our interior designer, Clare Barker, had the unenviable job of deciding the top four entries. We then asked our social community on Facebook and Instagram to vote on their overall winner.”

The competition’s top prize went to Daisy a year three pupil at Shaw Wood Academy, whose crown design was particularly impressive. Albemarle Homes’ interior designer, Clare, was captivated by the originality of Daisy’s design which intricately and creatively depicted the ceremony itself, with an effigy of King Charles III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the overall winner, three runners up were chosen including year one pupil, Rares also from Shaw Wood, Maya year three and Zofia, year two from Tranmoor Primary School. All runners up have received a creative art case in recognition of their outstanding designs and artistic talents, whilst the winning design also received an Amazon voucher.

Albemarle Homes, also provided the winning school with a host of decorations for them to mark the occasion with their own Coronation party

The winning crown on display