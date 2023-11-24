Devastated mum and teacher have joined forces to give road safety message after tragic death of five teens

A devastated mum and teacher have joined forces to give a road safety message after the tragic death of five teens in Doncaster.

Nine years ago, on November 15, five friends lost their lives in a fatal car accident in Conisbrough.

At the time PE teacher Vicky Swiffen was the head of year at the school of three of those teenagers and was also a close friend with Vicki McCarthy, the mother of Jordanna.

Vicky told the Free Press: “It was essential to Vicki, that Jordanna’s passing was not forgotten about and it is essential that we ensure Jordy’s memories live on.

The beautiful Jordanna.

“So myself and Vicki now deliver road safety assemblies to 6th form students. The impact on students has been immense. They could clearly see, through our presentation and Vicki speaking, the impact that losing a child has on a parent.”

She continued: “It is essential that Vicki, with my support, gets a message across to all youngsters learning to drive. Vicki is passionate about this, as am I. Every time we do this assembly it is very hard hitting. It takes students at Outwood Academy Adwick (where Vicky works) through what happened on that day.

“I think more hard hitting is the hurt and heartache that’s been left behind. Vicki tells her story with such strength and love. She explains how “she will never get to plump Jordanna’s wedding dress”. She goes on to say how Jordy’s room is still the same. She is very honest.

“Our take on this is, if one person is touched by this assembly we help safe lives.

“We are wanting to present this assembly on a bigger scale. Outwood Academy Adwick are championing what we do.

“Think the hardest bit is, Christmas. It’s never going to be the same for many.

“Jordanna was perfect. Had 100 per cent attendance throughout her school life. She lit a room up and was crowned Prom Queen in July 2014.”

If you would like the pair to visit your school please email [email protected] and we can put you in touch.