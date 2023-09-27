Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Denaby Main Primary Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, is continuing its upwards rise after being rated as “Good” in all categories in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report praised the work which has gone into improving academic and behavioural standards at the school, saying “Pupils are given opportunities to ‘be the best they can be’ and to be proud of what they can achieve”, while they feel “safe” at school and “make positive behaviour choices”.

Pupils’ behaviour was praised from the early years upwards alongside the wider opportunities they have to develop their character such as school council and eco council.

Inspectors recognised and reported that the pupils knew and reflected “the school values of tenacity, scholarship, ambition, empathy and aspiration”.

They also commended Denaby Main for being “an inclusive school where all are welcome” and noted that “Parents and staff are positive about their school community and the changes that new leaders have made”.

Inspectors also reported that leaders have designed a curriculum that is “ambitious and tailored to pupils’ needs”. According to Ofsted, maths teaching has seen a “marked improvement” with pupils “enthusiastic” and able to “talk knowledgeably” about their learning.

Learning to read is also highlighted as “a strength of the school” with daily teaching of phonics from early years and children showing “high levels of focus”. Teachers are highly praised as “experts in delivering the programme”.

Ofsted attributed this success to school leaders who have “ensured that staff receive regular training and support”.

The report also praised the work of the wider trust in supporting Denaby Main’s improvement. Astrea, which has twenty-six schools in South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire, was recently praised by Ofsted because “Pupils are at the centre of everything that the trust does.”

Joanna White, Head of Denaby Main Primary, said: “I am so delighted that Ofsted has recognised Denaby Main Primary as a ‘Good’ school after the commitment of the whole school community to continuing the school’s improvement.

“Our curriculum and teaching of core subjects has been recognised and praised as has our pupils’ behaviour which is all testament to the hard work which goes into teaching and learning at our school day in and day out.

“The report reflects all of this sterling work and, where it points out areas where we could improve further to achieve the very highest ratings, we are confident that we have already identified those, will focus even more on them and will work hard to remedy them.”

“I am also delighted that the report praised leaders, staff, parents and, of course, our children. Without the support and buy-in of the whole community, we would have been unable to achieve this sustained and ongoing improvement at Denaby Main Primary and I would like to pay tribute to each and every one of them. Thank you for your hard work and support.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “I am very proud of the leaders and their team at Denaby who have worked so hard to turn this school around. None of this would have been possible without the support of parents whose ambition for their children’s school has been key to the improvements we have seen.