Consilium Academies is shortlisted for Innovative Trust of the year

Consilium Academies is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious award for its digital innovation.

The trust, which has eight academies in the North West, North East and Yorkshire – including Armthorpe Academy – has been shortlisted for the Innovative Trust of the Year Award at the National MAT Awards 2025.

This prestigious recognition highlights the technological advancements that have been made by the IT Department at Consilium Academies, with the aim of enhancing educational outcomes for students in the trust’s schools.

Under the leadership of the Director of IT Services, Joel Thornton, the department has spearheaded a comprehensive digital transformation, ensuring that every school within the trust is equipped with modern tools and resources to thrive in the digital age.

Joel Thornton.

From improving infrastructure to deploying innovative technology, these efforts have directly impacted student engagement and learning experiences, as well as academic results.

Key achievements include:

Infrastructure Overhaul: A complete upgrade of IT systems across several schools, ensuring reliable internet access and seamless digital engagement for students and staff.

Chromebooks and Digital Tools: The deployment of 400 new Chromebooks, improving staff efficiency and enabling enhanced student support.

Classroom Technology: Replacing up to 900 desktops and investing in new classroom screens to foster an engaging and interactive learning environment.

Consilium Hub: A new Sharepoint intranet system that centralises resources, improving access to essential documents and reducing administrative workload.

Cyber Security & Budget Efficiency: Achieving Cyber Essentials Certification and saving approximately £30,000 annually through mobile contract standardisation, reinvested into further educational technology.

These innovations have had a profound impact, transforming the digital landscape across the Trust and improving educational opportunities for all students.

Staff and parents have praised the changes, noting that “things are easier now” and that “it’s nice that things just work.”

Sue Hamilton, Headteacher at Thornhill Academy, said: “This nomination is a testament to the dedication and vision of our IT team. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, our students are benefiting greatly.

“We are proud to share this achievement with all staff members who have contributed to this transformative journey.”

Joel Thornton, Director of IT Services, said: “It has been a privilege to bring a comprehensive digital transformation to the staff and students in our schools, ensuring that every school within the trust has the tools necessary to embrace the digital age.

“My team and I are very proud to have directly impacted our students’ engagement in their learning experiences and their academic results.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO Consilium Academies, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award which highlights the digital transformation we have made across the trust.

“The work of Joel and the IT team has transformed our provision across our schools leading to much improved facilities and services, not only for our students, but for our staff too.”