Confusion over disappearance of Doncaster school bus service that left students stranded

Students waiting for the 455 bus to McAuley Catholic High School in Cantley from Rossington were left stranded this week after the service failed to show up – and parents and pupils say the morning service has not been seen since.

It is understood that neither students, parents or even the school were notified of a cancellation of the bus which transports dozens of pupils each week.

But bus operators have denied that there was any issue with the service.

McAuley pupils were left stranded after the bus failed to show.

Local parent Luke Midgley expressed his frustration and said: “That bus has been running for 30 years with no problems, and then one day it just stops.

“We need to know what’s going on, because it could be a deciding factor for many parents whether to even send their children to that school, as there are no suitable alternatives.”

The team at SYMCA appeared to have no knowledge of the cancellation, stating: “Our system doesn’t show any issues with this service. Because of the new school year there have been a lot of changes, but that doesn’t appear to be one of them.”

McAuley school sent a statement to affected parents, stating that they were unaware of the changes being made and were attempting to resolve the issue.

Parents on the Rossington Community Facebook page have begun a change.org petition, in hopes to get the service reinstated.