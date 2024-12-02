Community rallies to support Doncaster college for students with special educational needs after minibuses stolen

Staff at a college for young people with autism say they have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from local organisations after burglars stole their three minibuses.

The principal of Harrison College, Gemma Peebles, described the theft as “heartbreaking” after criminals broke into the locked compound at Harrison College, in Heavens Walk, on the night of Monday November 25 and stole the vehicles which are essential for transporting students.

The college is a specialist business, enterprise and employability post-16 education provision for students with autism and special educational needs. The minibuses are used to transport them to college, to work placements and on trips.

Mrs Peebles said: “This is a devastating blow. As a small, independent education provider the loss is deeply saddening and frustrating. Our dedicated team works tirelessly to create opportunities for students but acts like these threaten to derail our efforts.

“While we trust in the insurance process to help us rebuild, the road ahead will be challenging without large reserves or investors to fall back on, but our resolve is unshaken.

“The Harrison College team is amazing, and everyone pitched in with the clean up and started making interim plans to support our students.”

Since the incident the community has rallied round, including Clarks Vehicle Conversions, which stepped in immediately to loan a nine-seater vehicle to ensure the students can continue their work for the remainder of the term.

However, some students will have the challenge of navigating public transport to get to college.

Mrs Peebles added: “We’re incredibly grateful for the rapid response from South Yorkshire Police and Constant Security Services, and for the extraordinary kindness of our partners.

“Heartfelt thanks go to Darren Lord and David Chilvers at Clarks Vehicle Conversions whose generosity and support embody the true spirit of community, and to First Bus, Woodland Group and Doncaster Chamber of Commerce. This is what humanity looks like – lifting each other up, not taking from those striving to make a change and do the right thing.

“Thank you to all of our supporters for standing with us at this difficult time. Our team will continue with renewed determination to help our students take strides towards their futures.

Mr Chilvers, sales director at Clarks Vehicle Conversions, said: “We were glad to be able to do our little bit to help – we love what the college does.”

Luke Fermor, fulfilment trade manager at Woodland Group, said: “When Gemma informed me about the shocking theft of the college’s vehicles at the Doncaster Chambers Patrons’ dinner, I decided that the right thing for Woodland Group to do was cover the cost of a hire vehicle until Christmas, and with our connections in the industry I reached out to our partners at Hireco who were immediately happy to help and will be arranging two long-term replacement minibuses.

"Witnessing the incredible work Harrison College does to support these children, we felt it was essential to restore stability to their lives both in the short and long term.”

Martin Coney, staff manager First Bus, explained that contractual restrictions meant the company was unable to divert one of its regular routes past the college, but that it had taken alternative action.

“We are bringing a bus in from Sheffield and from Monday we will operate a special service free of charge between the interchange and the college just for students until Christmas, which I will drive myself.

“I first came across Harrison College when I was a judge in the Chamber of Commerce Awards and was blown away by what they do for students with additional needs. Since then, we have begun to build a partnership. But we are a local business, and they are a local business so helping them in their hour of need is the right thing to do.

“The young people have a right to have access to education and if they can’t get to college, it affects them and their families. What has happened to the college is scandalous and we wanted to do whatever we could to help.”

Jade Dyer, operations director of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce who asked First Bus if it could help on hearing about the burglary, said: “The role of the Chamber is to make connections between businesses and this is that playing out now the college is in need, with First Bus going above and beyond.

“The subject of the Chamber’s quarterly survey is business crime and, unfortunately, we are seeing that play out in reality here so it’s heartwarming to see the community support for the college. Donations from our patrons’ dinner this week are also going to the college as we help them get where they need to be in this interim period.”

Laurie Smith, chief executive of YorSpace, said it was “really upsetting for an outstanding Doncaster values-led organisation who are doing incredible things in the city”.

Parents have also given their support whilst trying to explain to their children what has happened.

Among the trips the college has planned this year are a visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park Christmas market to sell products in aid of Save the Rhino International.